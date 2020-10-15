PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 2,066.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

