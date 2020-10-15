PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUMSY. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

About PUMA SE/ADR

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

