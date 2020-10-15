Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s share price was up 26.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 153,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 125,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that comprises 276 unpatented lode mining claims located in Mineral County, Nevada.

