Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $19.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,049 shares of company stock worth $6,504,064. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,957 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,594,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,373,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 387,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after buying an additional 383,168 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

