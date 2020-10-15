Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

PRPL stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 123.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

