Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

