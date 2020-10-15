Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

NYSE APD opened at $297.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

