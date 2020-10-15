Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.