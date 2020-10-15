Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

AVB stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.