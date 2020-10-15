Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.