Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Raised by Analyst

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $190.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.