Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Raised by William Blair (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.15). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

