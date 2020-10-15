Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 408.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 203.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.