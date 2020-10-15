Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Reduced by Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

