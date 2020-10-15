Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Niu Technologies – Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Niu Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

