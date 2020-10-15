Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

