Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $521,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

