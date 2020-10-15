Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Property Trust Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CXP opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 71,642 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.