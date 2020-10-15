Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

