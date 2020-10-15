Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

SCHW stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

