Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $218.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

NYSE:KWR opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,284. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

