Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA remained flat at $$7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

