R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

