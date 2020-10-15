Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €400.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

FRA RAA opened at €712.50 ($838.24) on Tuesday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €617.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €521.93.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

