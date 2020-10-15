Raymond James Comments on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.85.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.48 billion.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

