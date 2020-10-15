Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$62.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

