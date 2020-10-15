Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

