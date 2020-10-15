Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

