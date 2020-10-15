Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

RRR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,412. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 229,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

