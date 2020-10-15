Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Truist

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

RDFN traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. 52,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,956. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

