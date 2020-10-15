Regal Beloit Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In related news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

