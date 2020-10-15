Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 111.0% in September

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the September 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other Rekor Systems news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

