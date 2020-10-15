Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Renasant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Renasant by 82.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

