REPO Market Cap Reaches $9.54 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $162.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00272379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01479553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 275.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00979118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000642 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

