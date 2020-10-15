Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

REPYY stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Repsol has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

