Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 982.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.