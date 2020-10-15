Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CVCY stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,342.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

