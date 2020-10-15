Research Analysts Set Expectations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.