Research Analysts Set Expectations for Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTQ. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of PTQ stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of 85.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. Patient Home Monitoring has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

