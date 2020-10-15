Research Analysts Set Expectations for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

