Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $105.49 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $105.49 million and $73.60 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

