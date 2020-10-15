ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

