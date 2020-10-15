Reviewing Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49% Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neonode and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 81.08%. Given Neonode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 12.86 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.38 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Neonode on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

