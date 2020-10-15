REVV Price Hits $0.0224 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $648,962.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 246.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.