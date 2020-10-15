Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 353.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REXN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 8,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,957. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

