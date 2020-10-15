Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.25 ($108.53).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €74.48 ($87.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €118.30 ($139.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -642.07.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

