Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 241.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 448,766 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,640. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $444.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

