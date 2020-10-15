Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (LON:RGO)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 556,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 988,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

