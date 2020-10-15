RMR Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.08 on Thursday. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $910.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RMR Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in RMR Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

