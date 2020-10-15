Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $226.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $213.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,238,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,443,000 after buying an additional 300,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.